Arizona Nurse Charged with Impregnating Comatose Woman To Plead Not Guilty

The Arizona nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman is due in court today where he is expected to plead not guilty to getting a comatose woman pregnant.

Nathan Sutherland is accused of raping a comatose woman who gave birth to a baby boy on December 29th.

Phoenix Police arrested the 36-year-old licensed practical nurse after the newborn baby boy’s DNA matched his.

The 29-year-old woman is described as not alert and needing a maximum level of care at a Phoenix nursing center.

Staff told a 911 operator they didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor.

Police in Phoenix say DNA tests led them to arrest a nurse for allegedly assaulting a patient who gave birth after years in a vegetative state.

But 36-year-old Sutherland’s lawyer says his client is pleading ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

The nurse is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on cash bond of $500,000 .

Sutherland has “invoked his Fifth Amendment rights” and has not participated in an interview with police, Thompson said.

“The baby, I am told, is doing quite well,” Thompson said, without elaborating on who is taking care of the infant.