Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Back’ In New Action-Comedy

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the action-comedy world in the first teaser of Netflix’s Fubar.

Arnold will be playing a CIA agent, trying to retire before completing one last mission for his family.

He said about the series, “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

FUBAR will be released on May 25th.

Which movie role do you think was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best role and why?