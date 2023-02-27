Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the action-comedy world in the first teaser of Netflix’s Fubar.
Arnold will be playing a CIA agent, trying to retire before completing one last mission for his family.
He said about the series, “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”
FUBAR will be released on May 25th.
Which movie role do you think was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best role and why?
Beth
By Beth |
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Back’ In New Action-Comedy
Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the action-comedy world in the first teaser of Netflix’s Fubar.