Arrest Made in Local Transit Bus Shooting

Authorities in Plantation, Florida say they have arrested the man who allegedly opened fire on a transit bus during a verbal altercation this weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday as the bus approached the stop on West Broward Boulevard, near Nob Hill Road.

Surveillance video from the bus shows Michael V. Porter and the victim identified as 38-year-old Bendy Alcine engaging in a verbal altercation before that altercation turned into a brawl. Porter then opened fire on Alcine and fled the scene.

Alcine was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was treated as a Level 1 trauma alert patient. He is now in stable condition.

Authorities arrested Porter Sunday after he turned himself in. No word on charges as of yet.