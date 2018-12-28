Arrest Made in Shooting of California Police Officer

Investigators in California have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the death of a Newman Police officer.

Authorities made the arrest in Bakersfield Friday morning after a manhunt that spanned several days.

According to the report, 33-year-old Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot and killed Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop on the suspect who he believed was driving under the influence. The suspect shot Singh then fled the scene leaving Singh to die.

Authorities released several images of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving in an attempt to locate the suspect, however, 13 hours after the shooting, they found the vehicle abandoned on the side of a road.

While authorities have not released the identity of the suspect as of yet, they did report that the vehicle they found was registered to a Conrado Virgen Mendoza. During a news conference Thursday, authorities identified the suspect as in the country illegally.

Not much is known about the case at this time, however, authorities have scheduled a press conference for 3:00 pm.

Cpl. Singh leaves behind a wife and an infant son.