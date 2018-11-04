Arrest Places Florida’s HIV-Disclosure Law Into Question

Florida man strikes again. This time, the story starts in the panhandle, but could have a major effect on a state law.

Pensacola resident Rasheem Bodiford is currently under arrest, after being accused of not sharing his HIV-positive status with three women with whom he had relationships.

According to official reports, all three women contracted the virus from him.

Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille says, “It is a crime in the state of Florida to engage in sexual activity without first advising your partner and that person consenting to that sexual contact.”

He adds, “We actually have to prove that they are aware that they have the illness, and secondly, that by engaging in sex with another individual, they could infect the other, their partner.”

According to Florida statute, an HIV is a felony, unlike most sexually transmitted disease charges, which are misdemeanors.

Now, some people are trying to change that.

Kamaria Laffey works at the Sero Project, a group that is attempting to make it optional for a person to disclose their status with such viruses. She explains, “No one goes around accusing someone of giving them a cold, and filing charges against them. This is a nationwide, actually a global issue of people being criminalized for a health diagnosis.”

Laffrey adds that it is every person’s responsibility to know their status. She says, “It’s unjust, it’s outdated and it further perpetuates the stigma.”

Bodiford faces up to 15 years behind bars if he is found guilty later this month.