Arrested: Ex-Dolphin Richie Incognito Wanted Funeral Home to Cut Off Dead Father’s Head

Former NFL star and Miami Dolphins’ offensive lineman, Richie Incognito was arrested at a Scottsdale, Arizona funeral home after he allegedly threatened to shoot workers, punched caskets and asked workersto decapitate his father for research purposes, according to a police report.

Incognito has since been released from jail, where he was booked on suspicion of one count of threats or intimidation with injury and one count of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, police said.

Scottsdale Police were called at around 3:30 p.m., Monday to the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on reports of disorderly conduct.

Officers were told that Incognito, whose father had just died Sunday, was upset with staff and was damaging property inside the business while shouting at employees, the report said.

An employee at the mortuary said Incognito’s family had advised him that Incognito was not going to be allowed to attend his father’s funeral and that he had been acting erratically, according to the report.

It is not clear if Incognito may have suffered CTE while playing football.

