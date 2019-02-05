Art Exhibit Lets You Throw Crumbs At Ivanka Look-a-Like to Vacuum Up

A new art exhibit in DC allows patrons to toss crumbs on a plush pink carpet in front of an Ivanka Trump look alike who then vacuums them up.

The art piece from Cultural DC is called “Ivanka Vacuuming,” and features a model that looks like the White House adviser and daughter to President Trump.
Visitors can grab a handful of crumbs from a giant pile on a white pedestal and throw them onto the carpet to watch as “Ivanka” vacuums them up, over and over again.
The exhibit is running at the Flashpoint Gallery until February 17th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SOTU Guests Include Boy Bullied for Last Name “Trump” Arizona Nurse Charged with Impregnating Comatose Woman To Plead Not Guilty Ocasio-Cortez: Green New Deal Cuts Greenhouse Gas to Zero in Ten years Car Dealer’s Son Arrested for Alleged Rape of Unconscious Woman in WPB The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/5/18 Man Kills Ex-Wife’s Family because They Accused him of Killing her
Comments