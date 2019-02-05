Art Exhibit Lets You Throw Crumbs At Ivanka Look-a-Like to Vacuum Up

A new art exhibit in DC allows patrons to toss crumbs on a plush pink carpet in front of an Ivanka Trump look alike who then vacuums them up.

DC art exhibit features Ivanka Trump look-alike vacuuming up crumbs thrown by visitors https://t.co/mAJtFLco01 pic.twitter.com/hsSiuJj7x4 — The Hill (@thehill) February 4, 2019

The art piece from Cultural DC is called “Ivanka Vacuuming,” and features a model that looks like the White House adviser and daughter to President Trump.

Visitors can grab a handful of crumbs from a giant pile on a white pedestal and throw them onto the carpet to watch as “Ivanka” vacuums them up, over and over again.

The exhibit is running at the Flashpoint Gallery until February 17th.