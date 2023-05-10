Art in the family: New exhibit features artwork of John Mellencamp and son Speck

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Artistic expression seems to run in John Mellencamp’s family, and it’s the subject of a new exhibit now showing in Youngstown, Ohio.

BLOODLINE: The Art of John Mellencamp & Speck Mellencamp, at the Beecher Center’s Flad B Gallery, features 19 paintings, 10 done by Mellencamp and another nine from his son Speck. The showing is described as a “fascinating, two-person exhibition which celebrates figurative expressionism at a very high level.”

“What is clear about the art of John Mellencamp is that his works [extend] the rich tradition of American expressionistic art,” Executive Director Louis A. Zona shares. “Speck’s colors, muted but beautiful, add richness to his work, with impressionistic-like highlights contributing much to the overall effectiveness of the paintings.”

The exhibit opened earlier this week at The Butler Institute of American Art and runs until July 2.

Mellencamp is currently on the road with his Live and In Person tour. He’s in the middle of a three-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with two more shows May 9 and 10. A complete list of dates can be found at mellencamp.com.

He’s also getting ready to release a new album, Orpheus Descending, on June 2. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.