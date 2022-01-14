Art inspired by U2, No Doubt & other acts to be displayed at Interscope Records 30th anniversary exhibit in LA

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Art inspired by musicians that have recorded for Interscope Records, including U2 and No Doubt, will be displayed at an upcoming exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of the label.

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, which opens at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on January 30, features over 50 original works by visual artists relating to particular albums or songs from the Interscope catalog.

The U2-themed art was based on the band’s 2000 hit “Beautiful Day,” and was created by John Currin. Two No Doubt songs from the band’s 1995 breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom served as inspiration for two separate pieces of art that will be featured in the exhibit — “Just a Girl” by Julie Curtiss and “Spiderwebs” by Lucy Bull.

Among the many other acts whose music inspired artwork for the exhibit are musicians including Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Tupac, Nine Inch Nails, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Eve and Helmet.

“Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” says the label’s co-founder, Jimmy Iovine. “For the 30th, we wanted to continue that vision by assembling the most admired visual artists and empower them with that same creative license to honor the musical artists we have worked with over three decades.”

The exhibition will be on display through February 13. For more info, visit LACMA.org.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.