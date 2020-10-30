Arthur Brown and Vanilla Fudge's Mark Stein team up for spooky new single, "Zombie Yelp"

Purple Pyramid Records

Members of two hit-making 1960s acts, theatrical rocker Arthur Brown of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown and singer/keyboardist Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge, have joined forces for a spooky new tune called “Zombie Yelp” that arrives just in time for Halloween.

The rocking, monster-themed tune is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

Brown, best known for his group’s 1968 #2 smash “Fire,” co-wrote “Zombie Yelp” with former Hawkwind member Alan Davey, who produced the song and contributed bass to the track. Stein added vintage keyboards to the proceedings.

Musing about his history with Brown, Stein notes, “The Crazy World of Arthur Brown and Vanilla Fudge shared the stage back in the late ’60s. Arthur is still crazy after all these years and still killin’ it! ‘Zombie Yelp’ is a wild tune with great grooves and lyrics. I had a blast playing organ on it.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Davey says, “It was great fun writing this new song with Arthur, he’s always a hoot to work with and his lyrics on this are funny as feck! I’m proud to have mixed and produced it too. Take your Zombie Yelp this Halloween and see what happens!”

Adds Brown enigmatically, “Spirits lagging? Need some help? Dive right in to the ‘Zombie Yelp’!”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.