Arthur Brown releases new version of “Fire” featuring Carmine Appice, The Stooges’ James Williamson & more

Theatrical rocker Arthur Brown of The Crazy World of Arthur Brown is releasing an incendiary new version of his band’s classic 1968 hit, “Fire,” that’s available now as part of a limited-edition, seven-inch colored-vinyl single.

Brown recorded the updated rendition of “Fire” with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, Stooges guitarist James Williamson, veteran U.K. jazz-rock keyboardist Brian Auger, and Jürgen Engler of the German industrial-metal band Die Krupps.

The single can be purchased on either red or yellow vinyl. The track also is available as a digital download and for streaming.

The B-side of the disc features a new tune titled “Zombie Yelp,” which Brown originally released last October digitally and via streaming services.

The track also features Vanilla Fudge keyboardist Mark Stein and former Hawkwind bassist Alan Davey. Brown co-wrote the monster-themed song with Davey.

Meanwhile, a companion music video for Brown’s new version of “Fire” is streaming now at Cleopatra Records’ official YouTube channel. The clip features scenes from the 2017 horror film The Black Room.

Both “Fire” and “Zombie Yelp” also will be part of a star-studded new Arthur Brown album that’s due out in 2022.

Arthur says of the forthcoming project, “It’s a great pleasure being involved in making this high quality, imaginative piece of terror and fun.”

“Fire” originally peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the U.K. and Canadian singles charts.

