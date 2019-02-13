Artist Erects Temple of Time to Honor Parkland Victims

A massive temple made of sheets of plywood that have been shaped and carved into elaborate, lace like designs is taking shape to honor the victims and the community of the tragedy of Feb 14th last year in Parkland.

David Best, a 74-year-old San Francisco artist, is the man behind this masterpiece.

He named this project “Temple of Time” as a way of honoring the endless time it will take for the community to cope with the tragedy that occurred a year ago Thursday.

MSD COMMEMORATION: The Temple of Time is being built in #CoralSprings. It will serve as a place where pain can be left to make room for healing. The temple will then be burned in a ceremonial fire in May @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/Hd8qDti6e6 — Alex Finnie (@alexfinnieWPLG) February 11, 2019

Temple of Time is about 35 feet high. Anne Ramsey’s daughter, Helena, was among the victims of the school shooting.

On Tuesday, she went to see the exhibit, which is located on an empty lot across Coral Springs City Hall. “It’s amazing,” she said.

“It was such a beautiful experience. My daughter would love this.” Mourners are encouraged to bring a note or a photo to leave behind at the temple. Ramsey left a note for her late daughter.

When asked his goal for the wooden structure, he answered, “I hope that someone who has a hard time sleeping will have a good night’s rest.” The temple will open to the public Thursday, Feb. 14. until mid-May when the weather and fire marshal permit, the temple, along with whatever objects visitors leave behind, will be set on fire. Best says his temple is intended to help the people of Parkland and Coral Springs. But he would never call it a “temple of healing.” He is not a healer, he says.