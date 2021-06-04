Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For Over $18k!!

Imagine buying a sculpture that you can’t even see. Then imagine that the invisible sculpture was sold for over $18,000.

It’s exactly what happened when Italian artist Salvatore Garau sold his “Io Sono” (I am) to an unidentified buyer last month.

“The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us,” Garau explained to Hypebeast.

Garau is known for his invisible artwork, he exhibited “Buddha In Contemplation,” in Milan, and this week his statue, “Afrodite Piange,” was installed facing the New York Stock Exchange.

Would you purchase an invisible sculpture? I did. It’s here in the studio. I love it.