HER, Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 will headline Shine A Light on September 11th in New York City.
The nonprofit 9/11 Day and the City of New York will produce the one hour worldwide tv special.
The show will feature musical guests and inspiring films and interviews with members of the 9/11 community.
It will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper with special messages from Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Artists Perform on TV Special Commemorating 9/11
