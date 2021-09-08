Artists Perform on TV Special Commemorating 9/11

HER, Brad Paisley, Common and Maroon 5 will headline Shine A Light on September 11th in New York City.

The nonprofit 9/11 Day and the City of New York will produce the one hour worldwide tv special.

The show will feature musical guests and inspiring films and interviews with members of the 9/11 community.

It will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper with special messages from Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

How do you commemorate 9/11?