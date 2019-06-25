As A Star Is Born goes double platinum, Lady Gaga comes home: "It feels so good to be here"

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jackson Lee/GC ImagesLady Gaga's been performing in Las Vegas lately but Monday night, she came home to New York City for a special show at Harlem's famed Apollo Theater.

According to Variety, Gaga told the crowd, "I see all your beautiful faces, and I feel you. I was just a girl in an apartment on the Lower East Side with a keyboard, and it feels so good to be here — I’m home and I’m with you. I go all over the world, but I’ll always come back home.”

Musing about her success, Gaga said, "I used to sit in my apartment and write songs about fame, boys, my family. And I made it...And then I looked up one day, and I had a f***in’ Oscar in my hand.”

The lesson? She noted, "You can do anything that you put your mind to. Every time someone tells you no, you tell yourself a thousand more [times]: ‘Yes, I can do this.’"

According to Rolling Stone, Gaga also told the audience, "It’s World Pride Week – if I had it my way, World Pride would be a 365 deal during the year.” She then dedicated "Million Reasons" to Marsha P. Johnson, a black trans woman who was a major force in the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago which started the modern gay rights movement in the U.S.

According to Variety, Gaga's set, for an invited crowd of 1500, was packed with all the hits, from "Just Dance" to "Shallow," and everything in between.

Speaking of "Shallow," it's just been announced that the soundtrack from A Star Is Born has been certified for sales of over two million units in the U.S., and more than six million albums globally.

