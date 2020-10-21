As presidential election nears, Graham Nash debuts new song, "Vote," and companion video

Credit: Amy Grantham

Graham Nash has debuted a new song, simply titled “Vote,” that offers a direct message encouraging people to participate in the upcoming election.

Nash tells Rolling Stone that he originally began writing the tune in the 1970s as an appeal for people to vote former President Richard Nixon out of office, but he never completed or recorded the song until earlier this year. With some lyrical tweaking, “Vote” now is directed toward President Donald Trump.

“In 2016, 48% of the American people who could vote, didn’t,” he tells the magazine. “Now, maybe they thought Hillary [Clinton] had it sewn up. Maybe it was snowing that day. Maybe the kids were driving them crazy and they couldn’t get to the voting booth. But 48% of the people didn’t vote and look what happened. We must use the most powerful voice that we have, which is our vote.”

Graham says he rediscovered “Vote” last year, and then began working on it with his frequent collaborator and touring guitarist Shane Fontayne while on the road in March just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The track eventually was finished remotely with help from Fontayne on guitars and bass, Todd Caldwell on keyboards and saxophone, and Todd’s brother Toby on drums and percussion.

A companion video for “Vote” has premiered at RollingStone.com and Graham’s official YouTube channel. It features a collage of powerful images reflecting current issues, including homelessness and hunger, the Black Lives Matter movement, corporate greed, abortion rights, the pandemic, and the border wall.

Near the end of the clip, the word “vote” is shown in various languages.

With Election Day approaching, Nash tells Rolling Stone, “I think what’s keeping me awake is my hope that American people will utilize the vote and bring [Joe] Biden and Kamala [Harris] into power.”

By Matt Friedlander

