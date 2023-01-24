As promised, Elton John sends concert tickets to students who covered “I’m Still Standing”

Rob Ball/WireImage

Elton John has made good on a promise to treat a group of students to one of his shows after they impressed him with their version of “I’m Still Standing.”

In March 2020, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns, students from Telford Priory School in Telford, England, made a video of themselves singing and performing the track over Zoom, under the direction of their music teacher, Ben Millington. And it attracted Elton’s attention.

Elton was so impressed he sent a video to the students in which he shared that he watched the clip three times and was “completely blown away” by it, noting it cheered him up during lockdowns. He promised the students tickets to one of his shows once lockdowns were over and the tour hit England.

Millington tells the BBC that Elton reached out and told the students to “take their pick” of shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Many of them are now studying music at university, but they are all planning to see the show on June 10 in Birmingham.

Millington notes, “I just knew he would come through.”

