As Sara Bareilles' "Waitress" sets Broadway record, she posts casting call for new AppleTV show

ABC/Paula Lobo

Sara Bareilles is working on a new project for AppleTV, but her previous project -- the hit Broadway musical Waitress -- is still setting records in New York City.

On Monday, it was announced that Waitress had become the longest-running show ever to play at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre: It's racked up 1329 performances since opening in April of 2016. The previous record at the theater had been set by the classic romantic comedy-drama Same Time, Next Year, which ran from 1975 to 1978.

In fact, Waitress is now among the top 10 longest-running shows currently on Broadway. It's lasted longer on the Great White Way than many other successful, award-winning productions, including Movin' Out, Promises, Promises, Equus and the original productions of Amadeus, Guys & Dolls and Torch Song Trilogy.

Meanwhile, Sara is busy working on Little Voice, the new AppleTV series named after her debut album, along with J.J. Abrams and Sara's Waitress co-writer, Jessie Nelson. She posted a casting call for the main character, a "young songwriter named Bess."

"She is soulful, and messy, and funny, and so very musical, finding herself for the first time. She is a unique bird, and we are seeking her soul to join us on this journey," Sara wrote. "Come on out Bessie!"

The deadline for applications is July 8, because filming starts later this month. So if you can "SING VERY WELL AND HAVE A KNOWLEDGE OF GUITAR OR PIANO," check out CastItTalent.com/little_voice.

And lest you forget about her day job, Sara will kick off a tour in support of her latest album, Amidst the Chaos, October 5 in Detroit.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.