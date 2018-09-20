Selfies are a part of our lives and not going anywhere. Either you take a lot of selfies or you are friends with someone who takes a lot of selfies.
Well, for the sake of someday trying to get a job or move up within your job, there are 10 Selfie Rules to follow. Here are a couple.
Be tasteful where you take your selfies. A funeral or public toilets, probably not the best places.
Showing off your money, jewelry, cars not a good idea either. You are making it very easy for the burglar to window shop your items via social media and no one likes a show-off.
Driving. So you are not safe and you’re vain, ok, got it!
Gym. You worked out today, great, make the rest of us feel bad about ourselves.
Intimate or semi-naked photos. That’s a great first impression for your new job said nobody ever.
What are some other selfie rules? How many selfies do you take before you finally post one?
As Selfie Cameras Rise, So Must Selfie Etiquette
