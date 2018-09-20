As Selfie Cameras Rise, So Must Selfie Etiquette

Selfies are a part of our lives and not going anywhere. Either you take a lot of selfies or you are friends with someone who takes a lot of selfies.

Well, for the sake of someday trying to get a job or move up within your job, there are 10 Selfie Rules to follow. Here are a couple.

Be tasteful where you take your selfies. A funeral or public toilets, probably not the best places.

Showing off your money, jewelry, cars not a good idea either. You are making it very easy for the burglar to window shop your items via social media and no one likes a show-off.

Driving. So you are not safe and you’re vain, ok, got it!

Gym. You worked out today, great, make the rest of us feel bad about ourselves.

Intimate or semi-naked photos. That’s a great first impression for your new job said nobody ever.

What are some other selfie rules? How many selfies do you take before you finally post one?