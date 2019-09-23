As 'The Voice' returns, Kelly Clarkson gushes over "goddess" Gwen, who recalls Kelly as the girl who "won all my awards"

NBC

NBCThe new season of The Voice starts tonight, and Gwen Stefani is back as a coach after several years away. Returning coach Kelly Clarkson says she's glad to have another woman in the big red chairs, along with John Legend, and Gwen's boyfriend Blake Shelton.

"This is the first time I've worked with Gwen so I'm super-stoked about it," she says, adding, "I've done this with just all boys, and I like having another girl!"

But, when it comes to Gwen, Kelly says she has to tame her her inner fangirl.

"I literally grew up on her," she gushes. "Blake Shelton is the luckiest man on earth. I think she's a goddess!"

She laughs, "I will say Blake's different this season, I think 'cause his girlfriend's here, so he's like a lot nicer!"

As for Gwen, she recalls how Kelly made a big impact on her...14 years ago.

"I have this memory of going to the MTV Awards in Miami and it was my big year -- I'd done 'Hollaback Girl,' and I was going there with Pharrell, and this girl Kelly Clarkson...is, like, winning everything!" she laughs. "She won all my awards!"

But now, Gwen adds, "Our kids go to the same school and we've been around each other kind of a lot. So to be able to work with her has been incredible...it's just very comfortable and she's very lovable."

As for working with her partner Blake, Gwen says, "I was kind of nervous...I didn't know if it was going to feel weird or awkward...[but it's been] literally like riding a bike! We were actually talking about how fun it is to be working together...I didn't even realize that I missed it!"

The Voice starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.