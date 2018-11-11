As Wildfire Death Toll Grows, Trump and Celebrities Clash on Twitter

As the death toll from the California wildfires grows to 23, President Trump is chiming in.

On Saturday, he threatened to block California from receiving federal aid for relief from the fires, blaming what he calls the state’s “poor” forest management for causing the devastation.

The California Professional Firefighters say Trump’s assertion is “dangerously wrong,” and blame the federal government instead. Their statement reads, “The president’s assertion that California’s forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is dangerously wrong. Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography. Moreover, nearly 60 percent of California forests are under federal management, and another two-thirds under private control. It is the federal government that has chosen to divert resources away from forest management, not California.”

Celebrities are also taking issue with the President’s tweets:

In addition, pop star Katy Perry responded to Trump:

The fire has already charred more than 105,000 acres.

Celebrity Homes and Hollywood Sets Affected by California Wildfires

