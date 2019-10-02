As "You Say" breaks chart record, Lauren Daigle says she always hoped she could "be part of something that shakes the earth"

After more than a year, Lauren Daigle's done it: She's broken a chart record for most weeks at number one.

Her Grammy-winning hit "You Say" has been #1 on for an amazing 62 weeks on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart, which counts streaming, airplay and sales. It's not surprising, consider it's also become a huge pop hit on many of Billboard's other charts.

"You Say" passes the previous record holder, "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)," by Hillsong United. Lauren tells Billboard of "Oceans," "I remember seeing the impact that song made on so many people. It was just so beautiful to me. I hoped that I could be a part of something that shakes the earth like that song."

"I didn't know that would ever happen, and I had no idea that 'You Say' would be something that would parallel the life of 'Oceans,'" she adds.

"The fan stories have made 'You Say' all the more rich," Lauren adds, noting the many ways in which the song has touched people worldwide.

"It was the first song we wrote after [my 2015 debut album] How Can It Be, when I was unsure and insecure in myself," she explains. "From a writing perspective, I was feeling rusty, and 'You Say' was the song that made me feel like we were back on track."

She adds, "Knowing that it has connected to so many people is an amazing feeling."

Lauren will get a chance to connect with even more people when she kicks off her first-ever headlining arena tour February 20 in Pensacola, FL. This weekend and October 12, she'll appear at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and then heads overseas for a run of shows in Europe and the U.K.

