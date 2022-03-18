Asia multimedia box set focusing on band’s 1983 Budokan concert featuring Greg Lake due out in June

BMG

As Asia celebrates its 40th anniversary, the prog-rock supergroup has revealed plans to release a deluxe box set on June 10 titled ASIA in Asia — Live at The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983, focusing on a historic concert the band played in Japan.

The centerpiece of the multi-disc collection is a December 6, 1983, performance that the group gave at Tokyo’s famous Budokan venue, the second of a three-show engagement Asia played there. The concert made history as the first live broadcast from Japan to MTV in the U.S. The band’s lineup for the shows feature Emerson, Lake & Palmer frontman Greg Lake stepping for founding Asia singer/bassist John Wetton, who had just left he group.

The box set will feature a Blu-ray containing video and high-res audio of the concert, as well as two CDs, two colored-vinyl LPs, a 40-page book, an Asia pin badge and various pieces of printed memorabilia.

The LPs and one of the CDs have the audio of the full show that aired on MTV plus a couple of songs that weren’t included in the original broadcast. The second CD boasts newly mastered audio of the concert that Asia played the previous night.

The video featured on the Blu-ray was only previously released on the VHS format.

ASIA in Asia, which you can pre-order now, also will be available as a a two-LP set in a gatefold sleeve, as well as a single CD and via digital formats.

Reflecting on the Tokyo performance with his fellow ELP alum fronting Asia, drummer Carl Palmer says, “Greg Lake did a great job jumping into John’s shoes. So many songs to sing, he did it so well. It was impressive.”

Here’s the ASIA in Asia track list:

Introduction from Mark Goodman (MTV)

“Time Again”

“The Heat Goes On”

“Here Comes the Feeling”

“Eye to Eye”

Steve Howe Solo (“Sketches in the Sun”)

“Only Time Will Tell”

“Open Your Eyes”

Geoffrey Downes Solo (“Ihiri – The Setting Sun”/”Bolero”)

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”

“Wildest Dreams”

Carl Palmer Solo

“Heat of the Moment”

“Sole Survivor”

“Cutting It Fine”

“Daylight”

