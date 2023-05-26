Asia releases special double-vinyl edition of reunion album ‘Phoenix’

BMG Music

AsiaÂ is celebrating theirÂ reunion albumÂ PhoenixÂ with a new reissue. BMG Music has just released a special double vinyl edition of the 2008 studio record, the first timeÂ it’s ever been available on vinyl.

PhoenixÂ was released two years after the bandâ€™s four original members â€”Â John Wetton,Â CarlÂ Palmer,Â Geoff DownesÂ andÂ Steve HoweÂ â€” reunited for a 2006 sold-out world tour.

PhoenixÂ wasÂ the first album with all four originalÂ members since Wetton’s departure in 1983, and the foursome reconvened for two more records after that, 2010â€™sÂ OmegaÂ and 2012â€™sÂ XXX, before Howe left to concentrate on his work withÂ Yes.

TheÂ PhoenixÂ double vinyl, which isÂ available now, comes with an exclusive CD-sized art card, signed by Palmer and Downes, while supplies last.

