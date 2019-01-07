Astronaut Accidentally Calls 911 From Space

A Dutch astronaut accidentally called 911 from space, the mistake happened while André Kuipers did two missions between 2004 and 2011.

The process of making a call from space is like making an international call, first you have to dial 9 to get an outside line then 011 for an international number, the mistake happened when he accidentally forgot to dial the 0.

“I made a mistake,” said Kuipers, “and the next day I received an email message: did you call 911?”

Kuipers was trying to reach NASA in Houston, and instead, a security alert was sent to the Houston center and staff had to make sure there wasn’t a real emergency and that their connection to Kuipers at the International Space Station wasn’t obstructed.

Have you ever called 911 by mistake? What happened?