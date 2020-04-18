Astronauts Return From Space, Learn About Pandemic On Earth

Three astronauts have returned to Earth from a seven-month stay in space – only to find out that the world is very different now than when they left. Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan, and Oleg Skirpochka landed safely Friday morning in Kazakhstan. While they were able to follow news reports about the global coronavirus pandemic back on Earth, they say it was “hard to understand” the full picture of what was going on. Morgan, a former Army physician, says he even felt guilty that he was up in space instead of helping out at home. Do you think you could live on a space station for six months? Do you think there’s anyone out there who has absolutely no idea a pandemic is going on?