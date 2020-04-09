“At Home With Farm Aid” Streaming For Free This Saturday On Farmaid.org!

WILLIE NELSON’s Farm Aid is doing a special online show to help farmers who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called “At Home With Farm Aid” and it’ll stream for free on farmaid.org this Saturday at 8:00 P.M. Eastern.

Performers include John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young . . . plus Willie and his sons Lukas and Micah. Obviously, they’ll be accepting donations to the cause. More details are coming soon.

Here’s a past performance from one of my favorites – John Mellencamp!!