Two people are dead and nearly 70 people are injured after a truck exploded in northern Italy today.

Italian authorities say the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances.

Part of the bridge collapsed, and fire spread to a car parked below.

Several emergency crews were dispatched to the scene to treat burn and explosion victims.

