At Least 23 Killed by Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia

The town of Beauregard, Alabama, is coming to grips with the tremendous damage done by a half-mile wide tornado Sunday. At least 23 people killed. And the death toll is expected to rise.
Tornadoes ripped through Lee County, Alabama-focusing the worst of its wrath on the tiny town of Beauregard.

The sun is up in Alabama and the process of searching for survivors and surveying the damage is underway after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Emergency personnel work the staging area at Sanford Middle School in Beauregard, Ala., Sunday, March 3, 2019, after tornados ravaged the area, causing multiple fatalities. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

WSFA-TV anchor Sally Pitts was there just moments after the tornado hit, finding a family frantically searching for a little girl. They got a phone call that their 8-year-old niece was in fact killed in the storm. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says he’s lived here all his life and he’s never seen a storm so deadly.
He expects to find more dead and injured as the day wears on.

