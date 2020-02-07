At the Oscars, Idina Menzel will be joined by Elsas from around the world

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC/Heidi GutmanIdina Menzel is one of the performers at this Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, but she won't be taking the stage alone. In fact, she'll be part of a truly global performance.

Idina is going to sing "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, which is nominated for Best Original Song. Joining her onstage will be nine women from around the world who provided Elsa's singing voice when the movie was dubbed into different languages.

According to the Motion Picture Academy's official Twitter account, "The voices of #Frozen2's Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of 'Into the Unknown' at the #Oscars."

AURORA is a singer from Norway who contributed the voice that Elsa hears singing to her throughout the movie.

Other Oscar performers Sunday night include Elton John, Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz and Cynthia Erivo, all singing the nominated songs from, respectively, Rocketman, Toy Story 4, Breakthrough and Harriet.

In addition, actress and singer Janelle Monae will perform an as-yet unknown song, while teen Grammy queen Billie Eilish will sing a song that may be the theme for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards air Sunday night on ABC.

