At What Age Are You The Most Adventurous?

When are you the most adventurous in your life? Apparently when you’re old enough to be able to afford to do adventurous stuff, but still young enough to take risks without really thinking of the consequences. According to a new study, the age when we’re most adventurous is 34 ! The study also found we spend more than $2,000-a-year on adventurous activities like trips . . . experiences like rock climbing or skydiving . . . and trying exotic foods….And some of the top signs that someone’s an adventurous person are: They’re open to new experiences . . . spontaneous . . . curious about other cultures . . . willing to try new foods . . . and they follow their dreams. What was your most adventurous adventure?