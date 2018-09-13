Atari 2600

The Atari 2600 is a home video game console from Atari, Inc. Released on September 11, 1977, it is credited with popularizing the use of microprocessor-based hardware and games contained on ROM cartridges, a format first used with the Fairchild Channel F in 1976. This contrasts with the older model of having dedicated hardware that could play only those games that were physically built into the unit. The 2600 was bundled with two joystick controllers, a conjoined pair of paddle controllers, and a game cartridge: initially Combat, and later Pac-Man.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

For One Night, We All Wish We Were Jennifer Love Hewitt NEW Music From Joan Jett! Susan G. Komen South Florida Is Recruiting Volunteers for 2019 Race for the Cure! Here’s Your Early Clue For Halloween Horror Nights Tickets! Reality Bites (1994) Amazon Plans to Sell & Ship Real, Full-Size Christmas Trees
Comments