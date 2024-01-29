Attacked With Pepperoni?

These days it’s harder to find things to vandalize people’s property with, because toilet paper . . . eggs . . . EVERYTHING costs more. Especially meat.

A woman in New Jersey recently had her home “vandalized” . . . with PEPPERONI. There were large chunks by her doorstep, and strewn around the porch. More pieces were “strategically placed down the stairs” . . . and then there were four slices on the hood of her car, and four more on the trunk.

She has no idea who did it . . . or why. So she reported it to the police.

There wasn’t any real damage, but she’s worried about it happening again, because someone was trespassing . . . and if they come with pepperoni again, the meat could damage the paint on her car.

It’s also not 100% clear if it’s pepperoni. A local pizzeria owner says it looks like some kind of salami . . . “in the family of pepperoni.” And he added, quote, “As an Italian, [seeing this] hurts the heart.”

Still, the woman is calling the perps the “pepperoni bandits.” The police are investigating. (KRQE)