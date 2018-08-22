Attorney: Cohen Might be Willing to Work With Special Counsel on Russia Probe

President Trump’s former attorney might be willing to work with the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation.

Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis said his client has knowledge on subjects that would interest Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Lanny Davis on NBC’s Today Show:

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Lanny-Davis.mp3

Davis served as a special counsel to President Bill Clinton.

President Trump tweeted his response this morning…saying, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

In related news, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is reviewing his options after being found guilty on multiple counts of tax and bank fraud.

A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, reached their verdicts yesterday on eight of 18 charges Manafort faced.

