Attorney For Ex-Broward Sheriff Requests Hearing to Fight Suspension

An attorney for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel requested a hearing yesterday after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the sheriff saying that he failed to keep children safe during last February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Israel said that DeSantis was making a “power grab” against those who duly elected him twice.

Florida law says the legislative body has the final say in the removal of local elected officials. No hearing date was announced.

A state investigating commission recently concluded Israel’s changes to the department’s active shooter policy may have contributed to some deputies’ inaction during the shooting.

Israel, 62, a two-term Democratic sheriff, has been criticised for his department’s response to the Feb. 14 Parkland school shooting, in which 17 students and faculty members were killed and another 17 injured.

A state-appointed investigative committee found that a policy modification made by Israel, which changed a BSO instruction for confronting active shooters from mandatory to the optional “may,” could have contributed to the department’s response. He later changed the policy back, stipulating that deputies “shall’’ confront the shooter.

Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, confirmed receipt of Israel’s request, and stated that former Florida Rep. Dudley Goodlette would serve as special master.

Goodlette is a former Republican lawmaker from Naples.

The Senate will make “all possible efforts” to vote on the case by the end of the 2019 session, Galvano stated in a memo to senators issued earlier this month.

“The Senate has received Sheriff Israel’s request for a hearing, and will proceed accordingly,” Galvano said in a statement. “It remains my intention to appoint former Representative Goodlette as special master.”

In Israel’s letter to the Senate, his attorneys take issue with Galvano’s appointment of Goodlette as special master.

“While Sheriff Israel respects the state intention of the Senate President to appoint a former legislator to serve as special magistrate,” the letter reads, “we believe the interests of justice and considerations of neutrality are best served through the appointment of a person with judicial and administrative experience but without substantial involvement in partisan political matters.”