Attorneys: Cosby to Fight Potential “Sexual Predator” Label in Court

The sentencing of former actor Bill Cosby will start on Monday in Pennsylvania with testimony regarding his sexual offender evaluation, as well as debate over whether the 81-year-old should be classified as a sexually violent predator.

However, some attorneys argue that the state’s sex-reporting law is unconstitutional. According to Demetra Mehta, a former public defender in Philadelphia, “It’s the modern-day version of a scarlet letter, which I think is sort of an interesting philosophical issue at this time with the #MeToo movement, but also criminal justice reform.”

The state’s sex-offender board is recommending that Cosby de labeled as a predator due to a mental issue or personality disorder that pushes him toward criminal behavior. Judge Steven T. O’Neill will decide on Monday.

However, Cosby’s legal team says that the recommendation came after an evaluation by only one board member, and that the evidence must only meet a “clear and convincing” standard. Defense attorney Joseph Green Jr. argues that it violates his client’s “right to reputation without confrontation, without trial by jury and without proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cosby faces probation or up to 30 years in prison on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault against Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand.

It is unknown whether O’Neill will take into consideration other women who have come forward against Cosby in recent years.

According to Mehta, “This is going to probably be a very important case for sex-offender law when it’s up on appeal. It’s an area of law that is just sort of unsettled right now. There’s a lot up on appeal, but there’s not a lot decided.”

