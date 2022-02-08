Auction of Julian Lennon’s Beatles- and John Lennon-themed NFTs brings in over $150K

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The recently announced auction of six one-of-a-kind Beatles– and John Lennon-themed NFTs focusing on memorabilia from the personal collection of Lennon’s son, Julian, took place today, bringing in an impressive $158,720.

Among the audio/visual digital tokens sold was one that featured the animated image of Paul McCartney‘s handwritten studio notes for “Hey Jude,” which fetched $76,800 — the highest price ever paid for a Beatles-related NFT at an auction.

In addition, NFTs of a Gibson 1959 guitar that John gave to Julian as a gift, as well as an Afghan coat that Julian’s dad wore during the filming of the Magical Mystery Tour special, both sold for $22,400, while NFTs of a black cape that John wore in the Beatles film Help! and a Gibson Les Paul copy guitar that he gave to Julian as a Christmas present in 1973 brought $12,800 each.

The sixth NFT, which focuses on a Gibson Les Paul 25/50 guitar that John gifted to Julian, sold for $11,520.

A portion of the proceeds raised by the “Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection” auction will benefit Julian’s White Feather Foundation, and will be used to support the charity’s efforts to help reduce global carbon emissions. You can check out full details of the auction at JuliensLive.com.

The sale was organized by Julien’s Auctions in partnership with the YellowHeart NFT marketplace.

Julien’s Auctions president and CEO Darren Julien says, “It’s been an honor partnering with Julian Lennon and YellowHeart in this first-ever event which confirms the growing interest and value of Beatles memorabilia as one-of-a-kind NFT collectibles.”

