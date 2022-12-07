Audible announces rock history podcast hosted by St. Vincent

Courtesy of Audible

Audible has announced a new podcast called History Listen: Rock about the history of rock music.

A description for the show, which will be hosted by St. Vincent, reads, “A podcast for music addicts and casual listeners alike, History Listen: Rock, will give its audience in-depth insight into the biggest rock songs and artists they love, with all of the context and crazy connections that will allow them to listen to their favorite melodies with a new appreciation.”

Artists covered in History Listen: Rock include Jimi Hendrix, Patti Smith, The Allman Brothers Band, Sex Pistols and Bad Brains.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” says St. Vincent. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

History Listen: Rock is set to premiere on January 12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.