Audio of The Beatles’ historic 1969 rooftop concert to debut on streaming services tonight

This Sunday marks the 53rd anniversary of The Beatles‘ historic performance on the roof of the band’s Apple Corps headquarters in London, and the milestone is being celebrated with a number of special releases and events.

Kicking things off, the complete audio of the Fab Four’s rooftop concert will be available for streaming globally for the first time ever via various platforms starting at 12 a.m. ET this evening. The recording, aptly dubbed The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Performance, has been mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos by producer Giles Martin and his frequent studio collaborator, engineer Sam Okell.

Then, on Friday at 12 p.m. ET, singer-songwriter Norah Jones will debut videos of her performing two Beatles songs from the Let It Be album that were filmed recently with her band at the top of New York City’s Empire State Building. The clips, featuring renditions of “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “Let It Be,” will be viewable on Norah’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, the cast of the Las Vegas production The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil will debut a video featuring a rooftop performance tribute of “Get Back” at 9 a.m. ET on the Cirque du Soleil troup’s YouTube channel. In addition, a behind-the-scenes video about the making of the tribute performance clip will premiere at 10 a.m. ET.

Lastly, on the actual anniversary of the event this Sunday, the previously announced IMAX screenings of footage of the full rooftop concert, as seen on the Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, will take place at select theaters. The screenings will feature a Q&A with director Peter Jackson via satellite, while attendees will receive an exclusive mini-poster. To purchase tickets, visit Tickets.IMAX.com.

