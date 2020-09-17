Audio-only versions of Def Leppard's 'Hysteria at The O2' and 'Hits Vegas' concert releases due in October

Eagle Rock Entertainment

This past spring, Def Leppard released a box set called London to Vegas that gathered together two concert films and albums documenting separate shows that the band recently did in the U.K. and the U.S.

Now, limited-edition standalone two-CD audio versions of the two releases, Hysteria at The O2 and Hits Vegas: Live at Planet Hollywood, are slated to hit stores on October 16.

Hysteria at The O2 was recorded at a December 2018 concert in front of a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena, and features Def Leppard ripping through their 12-times-platinum 1987 album Hysteria in its entirety, as well as select other tunes.

Hits Vegas documents a show that the U.K. rockers played during their summer 2019 residency at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, just a few months after they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The concert boasted 28 songs, among them many of the group’s hits, as well as a number of rarities. The show also included an acoustic set featuring four rarely performed tunes.

Besides the two-CD sets, which can be pre-ordered now, a limited-edition, three-LP version of Hits Vegas pressed on transparent blue vinyl will be released on December 11.

A video of Def Leppard’s acoustic performance of “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” from Hits Vegas has been newly posted at Eagle Rock’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the Hysteria at The O2 two-CD track list:

Disc 1

“Intro (Medley)”

“Women”

“Rocket”

“Animal”

“Love Bites”

“Pour Some Sugar on Me”

“Armageddon It”

“Gods of War”

“Don’t Shoot Shotgun”

“Run Riot”

“Hysteria”

“Excitable”

“Love and Affection”

Disc 2

“Wasted”

“When Love and Hate Collide”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Rock of Ages”

“Photograph”

And here’s the Hits Vegas two-CD track list:

Disc 1

“Die Hard the Hunter”

“Animal”

“Excitable”

“Foolin'”

“Too Late for Love”

“Billy’s Got a Gun”

“Slang”

“Promises”

“Paper Sun”

“Let It Go”

“Mirror, Mirror (Look into My Eyes)”

“Bringin’ On the Heartbreak”

“Switch 625”

Disc 2

“Let Me Be the One”*

“We Belong”*

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”*

“Two Steps Behind”*

“Now”

“Rocket”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Hysteria”

“Love Bites”

“Armageddon It”

“Pour Some Sugar on Me”

“Action”

“Let’s Go”

“Rock of Ages”

“Photograph”

* = acoustic performance

