Auditioning for American Idol? This Former Contestant Has Some Tips

Every year, tons of people make their way to American Idol auditions. Some make it on to the hit show and others come up short. Former Idol contestant Rissa Watson is giving some pointers on how to make it on to the program. “Each person from each group would walk up, and they’d be like 3, 2, 1, all of y’all go at the same time,” Watson recalled. “So, as I was playing my guitar, the dude that was next to me in the other booth was playing his guitar. It was really hard to hear myself over him.” Watson also says that the judges want to see a variety of music. Every time she performed, she said she performed a different song. So have some flexibility. The rules for auditioning for American Idol require you to be between the ages of 15 and 28.