August 19th is National Potato Day

It’s National Potato Day!  And a new study looked at Google Trends to find the most-loved potato dish in all 50 states.

The results are in…

1.  French fries CRUSHED all the other choices.  They’re #1 in 18 states, including four of the five biggest:  California, New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

2.  Mashed potatoes are next with seven states:  Alaska, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.  Fried mashed potato balls are #1 in Texas.

3.  Baked potatoes, three states:  Idaho, Montana, and Oklahoma.  Baked sweet potatoes are #1 in South Carolina.  And twice baked potato casserole is first in Arkansas, Kansas, and Mississippi.

4.  Potato chips only topped the list in three states:  Connecticut, Delaware, and Maine.

5.  Four different potato dishes had two states each:  Hash brown casserole in Kentucky and Tennessee . . . Hasselback potatoes in Minnesota and New Hampshire . . . potato skins in Michigan and Ohio . . . and potato soup in West Virginia and Wyoming.

6.  Here are the more unique picks:  In Massachusetts, gnocchi . . . Rhode Island, home fries . . . air fryer potatoes in South Dakota . . . Vermont is the only state where potato salad is #1 . . . and somehow, the #1 potato dish in Iowa is . . . onion rings.  (???)

Source:  Zippia