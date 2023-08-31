August’s second full moon brings another new Peter Gabriel song

Nadav Kander

Thanks to two full moons in August, Peter Gabriel has released his second new single this month. The latest is “Love Can Heal,” the ninth track he’s released from his upcoming album, i/o, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Gabriel describes the track as “a dreamy, experiential piece with some abstract imagery,” adding it’s “a carpet of sound, a tapestry where things are woven together, but not necessarily supposed to stick out, but just form part of a whole.”

Gabriel shares, “I think the song fits right in to the themes of the album in the sense that i/o is about feeling and being connected to everything and in a way, the next evolution of being connected to things is a feeling of love for everything.”

As he’s done with all the other songs he’s released from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes. The first release is Mark “Spike” Stent‘s Bright-Side Mix, which will be followed in mid-September by the Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

Gabriel is due to kick off the North American leg of his i/o tour on September 8 in Quebec, Canada. It hits the U.S. on September 14 in Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.