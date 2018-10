Not gonna make it to the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend or next? That’s OK because you can stream it! Or at least stream Sir Paul McCartney’s set! Paul played last night, but you can watch a stream of his performance at at ACLFestival.com, RedBull.tv/ACLFest and via the Red Bull TV app.

Also on the line up at ACL…Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, ODESZA, The National & more!