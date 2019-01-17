Australian Hospital To Treat Patients With Magic Mushrooms

An Australian hospital is launching a new ‘experimental’ treatment – giving ‘magic mushrooms’ to terminally ill patients.

Researchers say psilocybin treatments can help alleviate depression and give more ‘satisfaction in life’ to patients who are dying. In a recent NYU test, 87 percent of patients showed improvement.

A psychologist at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne says the treatment can help people “transcend their ideas about dying”.

Do you think ‘magic mushrooms’ have legit medical applications? Could it ever become mainstream, or does drug use have too much of a stigma attached?