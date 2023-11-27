‘Authentic’ Is Merriam-Webster’s Word Of The Year For 2023

To thine own self be true: that’s the idea behind Merriam Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year: ‘Authentic’.

They wrote: “authentic saw a substantial increase in 2023, driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media.”

Other words of the year include ‘rizz’, ‘deepfake’, ‘coronation’, ‘implode’, and ‘indict’.

What’s your word of the year for 2023?