Author Of ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Found Guilty Of Murdering Husband

A romance novelist who once wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” has been found guilty of… murdering her husband.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy shot and killed her husband, using an untraceable ‘ghost gun’ made from parts she purchased online. She then collected a $1.8 million life insurance policy in his name.

Brophy said the gun purchases were done as ‘research’ for a novel she was working on.

Brophy self-published romance novels with titles like The Wrong Husband and The Wrong Lover, and in 2011 wrote a blog post titled ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ where she discussed various murder tactics such as poison, knives, guns, or hiring a hitman.

She’ll be sentenced on June 13th.

Do you think her husband suspected anything, or did he truly believe Brophy was just doing ‘research’?