Authorities are Investigating a “Suspicious” Death After being Called to a Home due to a Fire

Authorities in Lake Worth are calling the death of a man found near a burning  mobile home suspicious.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at the Mar-Mak Colony Park in Palm Springs.

Officials were alerted to the area after someone reported a fire at one of the mobile homes. When they put out the fire, they located the body of a man outside of that home.

Authorities also reported finding an injured person outside of the home.

That person has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released about the incident. This is a developing story.

