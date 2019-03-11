Authorities are Searching for Woman in Alleged Attempted Kidnapping

The city of Miami Police department is currently searching for a woman who is believed to be targeting and attempting to kidnap children in Miami’s Design District.

The latest incident occurred on March 4th near Swampspace Gallery along North Miami Avenue and 39th Street.

According to the report, a woman believed to be in her 60’s walked into the gallery through the back. The owner, Oliver Sanchez, says the woman looked disheveled and began rambling on about how a 6-year-old child who was spending some time in the store, did not belong there.

Sanchez says he eventually asked the woman to leave, however, before she left, she claimed to know the child before taking the child by the arm and walking out of the store with him.

Sanchez then went after the pair and began questioning her and the child.

“When I caught up to him about a half-block away and I asked him to stop, ‘Let’s talk,’” Sanchez said. The child identified as“Saul was, at that point, he was nervous, and I asked again, ‘Do you know her? Do you know her name?’ He didn’t know her. That’s when I broke her grip. She was going on about calling the cops, and I said, ‘I already did.’”

When Sanchez said that, that’s when the lady just walked away.

Sanchez’ daughter told reporters that the police told her they believe the woman is a repeat offender and that they are searching for her.

The woman is described as an African American female standing 5 feet 3 inches or 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She has short salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a gray dress, black sweater, denim shorts, and orange flip flops.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.