Authorities Arrest Suspect Who Reportedly Killed Man Over $15

Authorities in Boynton Beach have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man over $15.

The incident occurred on 608 NE 1st Street in the evening hours of October 30th.

According to the report, police were called to the scene to find the victim, Jeremy Bailey, on the sidewalk with several bullet wounds. Bailey was then rushed to Delray Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

During an investigation into Bailey’s death, authorities made contact with Bailey’s pregnant girlfriend who told them that the night he was shot, he left the apartment to buy cigarettes but that she saw him talking to a group on unknown people. When she left the apartment to meet him, Bailey’s girlfriend says Bailey told her to go back to the apartment and he would be there to lay down with her.

Officers now on scene investigating this house in regards to the fatal shooting this morning on NE 1st St. Right now we know a 29 year old died at Delray Medical. A name has not been released @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/f7a3GgMzzu — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) October 30, 2018

A short time later, Bailey’s girlfriend says she heard gunfire and went outside to find Bailey had been shot. The girlfriend also told police that she and Bailey had been confronted earlier in the week by to black males, who pulled a gun on them. She reported that she did not know why they pulled a gun on them but recognized one of the men as a man named Johnnie.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting also identified Johnnie as a suspect. One witness reported that Bailey took a phone call and during the phone call kept saying the phrase “white SUV” the witness said moments later a white SUV driven by a black female, pulled up to the scene and Johnnie jumped out the vehicle and confronted Bailey about $20 he allegedly owed him because he sold crack cocaine to one of his clients. The witness reported that Bailey was not confrontational but turned to walk back to his apartment when Johnnie fired several rounds from his gun in Bailey’s direction. Bailey fell to the ground and that’s when Johnnie reportedly ran back to the white SUV and sped off.

During the investigation, authorities were able to redial the last number on Bailey’s phone and the informant identified the potential shooter as Johnnie Moye. Authorities contacted Moye, who they described as having an extensive criminal record and questioned him about the incident. Moye reportedly told them that he was not in Boynton Beach at the time of the shooting, before admitting he lied about being in Boynton because he was afraid he was going to be wrongly connected to the shooting.

He was then identified by several witnesses through a picture line up and has since been arrested and is facing several charges including first-degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.